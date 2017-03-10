Leitrim name team to face Galway in U-21 Championship

Leitrim have named the team that will face Galway tomorrow in the Connacht U-21 Championship and there is good news as both Dean McGovern and Ryan O'Rourke have been named in the starting 15 having been doubts due to injury.

The Leitrim team that will face Galway in Tuam Stadium at 3pm tomorrow is as follows:

1 Jack Burke (Dromahair); 2 James Mitchell (Mohill), 3 Brian Leyden (Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's), 4 Liam Ryan (Melvin Gaels); 5 Donal Feely(Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's), 6 Dean McGovern (Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's), 7 Oisin Madden (Mohill); 8 Keith Keegan (Mohill), 9 Mark Plunkett (Captain, Aughawillan); 10 Jack Heslin (Gortletteragh), 11 Ryan O'Rourke (Fenagh St Caillin's), 12 Conor Dolan (Glencar/Manorhamilton); 13 Robbie Cunningham (Dromahair), 14 Keith Beirne (Mohill), 15 Conor Gaffney (Drumreilly).

Subject to numbers, Westlink Coaches, Drumshanbo will put on a Supporters Bus to Tuam on Saturday next for the match in Tuam. The bus will service Ballinamore, Mohill and Carrick-on-Shannon. Contact Paul at (086) 2761575 for details.

The winners of tomorrow's preliminary round match will face Mayo on Wednesday, March 22.