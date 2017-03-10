Knocknarea Arena hosts sports ability day

In the spirit of promoting the benefits of Sport for people with disabilities a come and try day was hosted recently at the Knocknarea Arena IT Sligo.

This event was organised by the inter agency partnership of the H.S.E Physical and Sensory Disabilities Service, Sligo Sports and Recreation Partnership, The Irish Wheelchair Association and Leitrim Sports Partnership. The event was attended by approximately 30 participants with children attending in the morning and adults in the afternoon.

Thanks to Sligo I.T, the Knocknarea Arena provided the perfect environment to facilitate all the sports available on the day including Archery, Table Tennis, Wheelchair Hurling and basketball, Boccia and hand cycling. It was both a very enjoyable and inspiring day for the enthusiastic participants that attended.

The feedback from the participants was hugely positive with one participant commenting, "I didn’t know there was so many adapted sports available in Sligo' and another stating 'I haven’t enjoyed sport since my injury until today."

According to Jerome McGirl, Case Co-Ordinator, HSE Physical & Sensory Disabilities, Sligo/Leitrim, "We were delighted with the attendance and inspired by how the children's siblings also engaged. We anticipate seeing a greater number of budding athletes in 2017. The exhibitors got a lot of satisfaction from exploring how they can make their sport or club more accessible."

If you have a Physical or Sensory Disability and would like to sample any of the sporting opportunities outlined above please don’t hesitate to contact one of the following contacts:

Leitrim Sports Partnership - Declan Boyle (071) 9650498 DBoyle@leitrimcoco.ie

Sligo Sport and Recreation Partnership - Shane Hayes (071) 9161511 info@sligosportandrecreation.ie

HSE Physical & Sensory Disabilities - Jerome McGirl (071) 9135001 Jerome.McGirl@hse.ie

IWA Leitrim - Jeanette Beirne (071) 9620569 jeanette.beirne@iwa.ie