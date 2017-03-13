Boyle Celtic receive home draw after epic battle sees them advance to last four of FAI Junior Cup

Boyle Celtic's prize for defeating Carick United in the quarter final of the FAI Junior Cup is a home draw against Kilkenny side Evergreen who they will meet next month for a place in the final.

Kyle Suffin proved to be the penalty shootout hero for Boyle Celtic, making the crucial penalty shoot-out save to ensure Darren Hurd's side advance to the last four.

Mick Corrigan had twice put the Sligo/Leitrim champions ahead before Carrick United twice equalised. The second of those equalisers in injury time at the end of the contest to bring the game to extra-time.

The cruel drama of a penalty shootout was needed to separate the sides and after five kicks each the sides could still not be separated. Boyle had two penalties to secure win but both were saved by the Carrick United goalkeeper before Suffin proved to be the matchwinner.

