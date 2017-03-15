Make your club count at Ladies clash with Roscommon

Leitrim Ladies GFA have launched a campaign for the Ladies football clubs of the county to "Make your Club count" at this Saturday's Lidl Ladies Division 3 clash with Roscommon.

The match, provisionally fixed for Pairc Sheain Ui Eslin in Ballinamore on Saturday at 2pm, is a key encounter for the Ladies side as they chase one of the four semi-final places in the Division.

The event is an attempt to get supporters out for the Ladies team and also a chance to honour the Leitrim U14 team who won the All-Ireland C title last year.

Leitrim LGFA are challenging their clubs to have at least two adult members in attendance while there will also be a goody bag for U16s who attend the event along with music and craic and a special guest who will launch the event and verify the presence of each club on the day.