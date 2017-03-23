Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camp Coach Recruitment

Leitrim GAA are currently recruiting suitably qualified coaches for the Kellogg’s Cúl Camps to be run in the summer.

Those interested must be over 18 years and preferably attending 3rd Level College, have attained as a minimum the Foundation Award Coaching Qualification, have completed the Code of Best Practice in Youth Sport and be Garda vetted.

Applicants should forward their CV complete with a copy of all Certificates by email to Thomas.keenan.gm.leitrim@gaa.ie or post to Thomas Keenan, Leitrim GAA Games Manager, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Dublin Road, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.