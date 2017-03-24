The Late Late is comeing to Lough Rynn

Bornacoola GAA are staging 'The Night of Nights' in the fabulous Lough Rynn Castle on Easter Sunday night April 16, at 8:30pm.

The club will be holding their own version of the Late Late Show which promises to be a night to remember! The evening will be a mixture of chat, music and craic, with local and national stars.

You won't want to miss it; so come along and join the fun with MC extraordinaire Tommy Moran and a host of stars.

More details will be announced next week, including the top secret line up! Tickets will be available door to door and from Bornacoola club members in the coming weeks.