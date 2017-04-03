Inland Fisheries launch sponsorship scheme

I can never get over the difference of the speed of time. I find it hard to fathom how quickly this year’s close season has gone by.

Last year if you remember I was complaining on how time seemed to have stood still and the open season couldn’t come quick enough. There are probably some simple answers to this, but for me, I cannot get my head around it. Perhaps it’s better not to question this and just rejoice that the season has seemed to come along at a more timely rate this year. Long may it last!

Rinn Shannon & District Angling Club: Lough Rowan shall open for trout angling on Sunday next. The club has just recently stocked the lake with over a thousand hard fighting fin perfect, rainbow trout. All stocked fish are on average 2.5 lb and some reaching up into the 6lb mark. No doubt the opening day will be one to mark in your calendar day tickets are also available.

Inland Fisheries Ireland has announced the recipients of its 2017 Sponsorship Scheme, which supports angling events and initiatives across the country.

The scheme will support 79 initiatives to the overall tune of €30,000 with a focus on those which help grow Ireland’s angling tourism product and support novice anglers.

This year, Inland Fisheries Ireland Sponsorship Scheme will support:

l 19 international angling events which will be held in Ireland

l 15 Irish angling teams travelling overseas to international angling events

l 28 Coaching/ Juvenile events aimed at novice and young anglers

l 16 national angling events held in Ireland for domestic participants

l 1 seminar which will help the exchange of information, ideas and practical experiences on fisheries management

The angling groups, located in 19 counties, will be supported through financial aid and where possible, through resource support from Inland Fisheries Ireland staff members. The Sponsorship Scheme was announced in December with applications invited from anglers, angling clubs and organisations nationwide.

In total, there were over 100 applications to this year’s fund. Twenty four events in Leitrim, Cavan and Roscommon have been approved which highlights the importance and popularity of recreational angling in this region. In order to see each individual project please visit the link at the end of the article.

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at IFA said “We have a unique opportunity in Ireland when it comes to angling as a result of our beautiful landscapes and wild fish populations. This is coupled with a large number of engaged angling groups across the country. We are committed to supporting those groups in helping to increase participation in angling and to position Ireland as a premier national and international angling destination. This will grow the recreational availability and contribution of angling to communities across Ireland and will also support businesses and jobs in rural communities. ”

Inland Fisheries Ireland’s National Strategy for Angling Development aims to increase overseas angling visits from 163,000 in 2015 to 173,000 and increase domestic participation of 273,000 anglers annually by 0.5%.

Angling in Ireland is currently worth €836 million to Ireland’s economy annually, supporting upwards of 11,000 jobs. If increase in participation is realised, angling could bring in an additional €53 million annually and support 18,000 jobs.

For more information on the initiatives awarded funding under the 2017 Sponsorship Scheme, visit: http://www.fisheriesireland.ie/Angling-Information/sponsorship-programme.html .

Until next time, stay safe on the water.