Maureen Owens & Gerard McKenna Memorial Darts

This year’s Maureen Owens & Gerard McKenna Memorial Singles Darts Tournament will be held on Easter Sunday April 16, in Drumkeerin with the largest prizemoney ever.

There is €2200 on offer in the Open singles, with €1000 to the outright winner, €400 to the runner up, €200 each to the beaten Semi Finalists and €100 each to the beaten Quarter Finalists.

There will also be trophies, kindly sponsored again this year by Francis Davitt, Davitt’s Bar, Drumkeerin. Drumkeerin Community Family Festival have come on board again as the main sponsor.

The Youths section has €200 in prize-money with €100 going to the winner, €50 to the runner up and €25 each to the beaten Semi Finalists. The Ladies section has €100 in prize-money, sponsored by McManus Window & Door Repairs, Drumkeerin, with €75 to the winner & €25 to the runner up plus trophies.

This is now one of the biggest tournaments in the North West and it is hoped that players will come from near and far to battle it out for the huge prizemoney on offer (€2,500 in total). The local community centre is the venue, bar & food facilities will be available with doors open and check in from 4.00 with a 5.30 start.

The entry fee for the Open is €20 with proceeds from the tournament going to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. For further information, call 086 3624065 or 0872448642.