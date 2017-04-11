Mayo to host Connacht Community Games Finals

Ten Leitrim team will make the journey to Castlebar and Westport next Saturday, April 8, when Mayo host the first weekend of the Connacht Community Games Team Finals.

Davitt College in Castlebar is the Headquarters with the official opening taking place at 10.30 with all competitions commencing at 11am.

Among the venues in use will be Balla Community School, Breaffy House Sports Centre, Davitt College, St. Gerald’s College, Manulla Community Centre, Castlebar Celtic Astro Pitch, Ballyheane Soccer Pitch Castlebar Rugby Club and Rice College, Westport.

The prize for the winners is a place in the All Ireland Community Games Finals which will be held this year in the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown on Saturday May 6.

This is the first year away from the IT Athlone venue, and the first time in the history of the National finals that all events will be held over one day. It is an enormous task for the organisation, but with a facility the calibre of Abbotstown, the task will be lessened.

Best of luck to all competitors on Saturday and every success to the winners at the National Finals.

The full list of Leitrim teams in action next Saturday are as follows: (All competitions commence at 11am)

BASKETBALL

U11 Mixed: Prelim: Oranmore/Maree (Galway) v Drumshanbo; Semi Finals: Winners v Castlerea (Roscommon); St. Feichin’s (Sligo) v Crossmolina (Mayo) - Davitt College Castlebar

U13 Boys: Prelim: St. Feichin's (Sligo) v Boyle (Roscommon); Semi Finals: Drumshanbo v Crossmolina (Mayo); Moycullen (Galway) v Winners Prelim - Davitt College

U13 Girls: Prelim: Aughrim-Kilmore (Roscommon) v Ballinamore; Semi Finals: Killmurry (Mayo) v St. Feichin’s; Prelim winners v Oranmore/Maree - St. Gerard's College Castlebar

U16 Boys: Semi Finals: Carrick-on-Shannon v Oranmore/Maree; Drumcliffe (Sligo) v Ballaghaderreen (Roscommon) - Davitt College Castlebar

U16 Girls: Semi Finals: St. Feichin’s v Oranmore/Maree; Ballinamore v Castlerea - St. Gerard's College

CHESS

U13: Prelim: Mohill v Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna (Galway); Semi Finals: Drumcliffe (Sligo) v Turlough Towers (Mayo); Prelim winners v Kilteevan (Roscommon) - Davitt College Castlebar

FUTSAL

(All Rice College Westport)

U13 Boys: Prelim: Ballinamore v Ballymote (Sligo); Semi Finals: Winners Prelim v Drum Clonown (Roscommon); Bohola (Mayo) v Annaghdown (Galway)

U13 Girls: Semi Finals: Elphin (Roscommon) v Cong (Mayo); Tubbercurry/Cloonacool (Sligo) v Manorhamilton

U15 Boys: Prelim: Kinvara (Galway) v Drumshanbo; Semi Finals: Castlerea v Riverstown (Sligo); Islandeady (Mayo) v Prelim winners

SOCCER

U15 Girls: Semi Finals: Manorhamilton v Cliffoney/Grange (Sligo); Strokestown (Roscommon) v Claregalway-Lackagh (Galway) (Ballyheane Soccer pitch)