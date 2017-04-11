Leitrim Community Games Swimming results

Leitrim Community Games are delighted to announce the full list of winners at the recent county swimming finals.

We hope some of our winners who go onto represent the county at the All-Irelands go on to compete well and maybe take home some medals.

This is the 50th anniversary of Community Games and the finals are being held this year in the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown, Dublin.

A number of events including swimming are being held on May 6, with others being held in August. Wishing all our Leitrim children the very best. Of luck and hope they enjoy the experience.

BOYS

U8: Freestyle: 1 Eli Regan Kinlough; 2. Daniel Simpson Kinlough

U10: Freestyle: 1. Ben O'Connor Carrick; 2. John James O'Hara Kinlough; 3. Oliver Ruane Kinlough; Backstroke: 1. Josh McWeeney Carrick, 2. Oran Butler Carrick, 3. Stephen Kellett Ballinamore

U12: Freestyle: 1 Martin Kunce Manorhamilton, 2. Liam McNamee Carrick, 3. Matthew Carlton Mohill; Breaststroke: 1. Conor Lanigan Carrick, 2. Benedict Murphy Mohill, 3. Oisin Molloy Carrick; Backstroke: 1 Ryan Barrett Kinlough, 2. Bobby Hanrahan Carrick, 3. Mark Ahern Ballinamore

U14: Freestyle: 1 Gero Gilmartin Kinlough, 2. Hugo Filan Manorhamilton, 3. Joe Lowe Carrick; Backstroke: 1. Eoin Guckian Drumshanbo, 2. Callum Andrews Ballinamore; 3. Gearóid Bourke O'Shea Carrick, Breaststroke: 1. Shane Faughnan Mohill, 2. Brogan Fee Drumshanbo

U13 Relay: Carrick (Alan Beirne, Bobby Hanrahan, Conor Lanigan, Joe Lowe, Liam McNamee)

GIRLS

U8: Freestyle: Miya Mulvey Carrick; 2. Niamh Ahearne Ballinamore; 3. Alicia Duignan Carrick

U10: Freestyle: 1 Molly Mulvey Carrick, 2. Nessa Faughnan Mohill, 3. Freya McGrath Manorhamilton; Backstroke: 1. Ella Mae McKeon Drumshanbo, 2. Erin Bohan Mohill, 3. Emma Gilmartin Kinlough

U12: Freestyle: 1. Ruby Lowe Carrick, 2, Ellie Filan Manorhamilton, 3. Amelie McGrath Manorhamilton; Breaststroke: 1. Mairéad Lowe Carrick, 2. Faith Lynott Carrick, 3. Grace Harding Drumshanbo; Backstroke: 1. Sarah McDermott Lowe Carrick, 2. Ella Guckian Drumshanbo, 3. Mya Gormley Ballinamore

U14: Freestyle: 1. Aoibhe McGrath Manorhamilton, 2. Emily Conlon Manorhamilton, 3. Ella McCrann Ballinamore; Backstroke: 1. Ella Byrne Mohill, 2. Elsie Harmon Carrick, 3. Eabha Moyles Manorhamilton; U14: Breaststroke: 1. Wiktoria Weinert Carrick, 2. Rachel O'Connor Carrick, 3. Emma McGrath Ballinamore; Butterfly: Aoife Lowe Carrick

U16: Freestyle: 1. Hannah Gilmartin Kinlough, 2. Rachel Conlon Manorhamilton; Backstroke: Lucia Ingles Drumshanbo; U16: Butterfly: Laoise Fee Drumshanbo

U17: Backstroke: Jennifer Andrews Ballinamore

U13 Relay: 1 Carrick (Mai Harmon, Mairead Lowe, Ruby Lowe, Faith Lynott, Sarah McDermott Lowe); 2. Drumshanbo (Grace Gillard, Ella Guckian, Grace Harding, Aoibheann McGowan, Anna Rose McLoughlin, Libby McLoughlin)