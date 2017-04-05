Sligo Rovers part company with Dave Robertson

Sligo Rovers this afternoon confirmed they have parted company with first team manager Dave Robertson.

Following a review of the season to date Sligo Rovers and their manager Dave Robertson have mutually agreed to part on an amicable basis.

Chairman Martin Heraghty thanked Dave Robertson for his contribution and total professionalism with the club over the past eighteen months.

“Everyone at Sligo Rovers would like to thank Dave for all of his hard work, dedication and commitment during his time as our manager. He took over after a difficult season in 2015 and led us to a very creditable fifth place finish last year and qualified for the IRN-BRU Scottish cup in the process. I know that Dave has taken Sligo Rovers to his heart and will continue to be very supportive of club, staff and players moving forward.

We wish Dave the very best of success in his future managerial career”.

Declan McIntyre will take temporary charge of first team duties. The club will now begin the search for a new manager.