The Masters
Leitrim man takes centre stage at The Masters
The 2017 Masters golf tournament got underway yesterday at the Augusta National Golf Club. Once again there is plenty of Irish interest in the tournament and this year there is a Leitrim connection to the most prestigious golf tournament in the world!
While Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy finished the opening day tied for 11th spot, there was a Leitrim man who grabbed the attention of many television viewers.
Eagle-eyed television viewers may have spotted Carrick-on-Shannon's Donal McDwyer as he enjoyed a perfect green-side view of the action.
The brother got his fifteen minutes at The Masters last night #Leitrim #themasters pic.twitter.com/0pSIjdkUL7— Joe McDwyer (@BitORedBhoy) April 7, 2017
Fair play to the lad in the Leitrim jersey at the #masters #gaa #representing #alwaysone— Darragh Costelloe (@darraghcoste) April 6, 2017
