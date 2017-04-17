Busy Summer ahead as Leitrim GAA release Master Fixture list

Club players are in for a very busy Summer after the Leitrim GAA County Board last week released their Master Fixture plan for 2017.

With the first round of the Division One and Two Leagues starting last weekend, players are already planning for the Leitrim Club Championship with the draw scheduled for Monday week, April 24.

With the new two groups of six teams in the Senior and Intermediate grades, clubs will see a massive increase in championship fixtures with the competition due to start on the weekend of July 21, 22 & 23, with the County Board open to the possibility of Friday night games.

Obviously with a big increase in championship games, further pressure has been put on championship dates with the Board scheduling three rounds of the Division One and Two Leagues for Wednesday evenings in May, June and July.

Of course, a lot of games in the months of May, June and July are dependent on the progress of the Leitrim Senior team in the Connacht Championship and All-Ireland Qualifiers.

The Hurling Championship is also featuring a major change with three rounds of the Senior Club championship fixed for Friday evenings in June, July and August with the Semi-Finals due to be played in October.

The County Finals are scheduled for the first two weekends of October and the County Board aim to have all competitions completed, provided there are no hold-ups or snags, by the October Bank Holiday weekend.

The main dates for Club competitions are as follows:

April 15/16: Division 1 & 2 Round 2

April 22/23: Division 1 & 2 Round 3

May 5, 6 & 7: Division 1 & 2 Round 4

May 13/14: Division 1 & 2 Round 8

Wednesday, May 31: Division 1 & 2 Round 6

June 3 & 4: Division 1 & 2 Round 7

Friday, June 16: Senior Hurling Club Championship

Wednesday, June 21: Division 1 & 2 Round 5

June 24/ 25: Division 1 & 2 Round 9

Friday, June 30: Senior Hurling Club Championship

Friday, July 7: Senior Hurling Club Championship

Wednesday, July 12: Division 1 & 2 Round 10

July 15/16: Division 1 & 2 Round 11/make-up games

July 21, 22 & 23: Senior, Intermediate & Junior A Championship Round 1

July 28, 29 & 30: Senior, Intermediate & Junior A Championship Round 2

August 5, 6 & 7: Senior, Intermediate & Junior A Championship Round 3

August 12/13: Junior A Round 3/Junior B Championship

August 19/20: Senior, Intermediate & Junior A Championship Round 4

August 26/27: Senior, Intermediate & Junior A Championship Round 5

September 2/3: Junior A Quarter-Finals

September 8, 91 & 10: Senior & Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals

September 16 /17: Junior A Semi-Finals; Junior B Championship/Possible Senior & Intermediate replays; Division 1 & 2 back-up games

September 23/24: Senior & Intermediate Semi-Finals/Possible replays/back-up games

September 29, 30 & October 1: Junior A & B Semi-Final/Possible replays/back-up games

October 7/8: County Finals; Possible Hurling Semi-Finals

October 14/15: County Finals; Possible Replays/Possible Hurling Semi-Finals

October 21/22: Possible Hurling Final/Possible League Finals/Division 2 Round 11

October 28/29, & 30: Possible League Finals

The full list of Men's Inter-County and Connacht Club fixtures are as follows:

Saturday, April 22: Lory Meagher Cup: Fermanagh v Leitrim

Saturday, April 29: Lory Meagher Cup: Leitrim v Cavan

Wednesday May 3: Connacht JFC Semi-Finals

Saturday, May 6: Lory Meagher Cup: Leitrim v Lancashire

Saturday, May 13: Lory Meagher Cup: Warwickshire v Leitrim

Wednesday May 17: Connacht JFC Final

Saturday, May 20: Lory Meagher Cup: Leitrim v Sligo

Sunday May 28: Connacht SFC: London v Leitrim in Ruislip (Replay Saturday, June 3)

Saturday, June 10: Lory Meagher Cup Final

Sunday, June 18: Connacht SFC: Roscommon v Leitrim/London in Hyde Park (Replay June 24)

Saturday, June 24: All-Ireland Qualifier Round 1B

Wednesday, June 28: Connacht MFC: Sligo v Leitrim in Markievicz Park

Saturday, July 8: All-Ireland Qualifier Round 2B

Sunday, July 9: Connacht SFC & MFC Final

Saturday, July 15: All-Ireland Qualifier Round 3B

Saturday/Sunday July 29-30: All-Ireland Qualifier Round 4B v defeated Leinster/Ulster Finalists

Saturday, August 5: All-Ireland Quarter-Finals Round 4B winners v Leinster/Ulster winners

Sunday August 20: All-Ireland Semi-Final Connacht v Munster (Replay Saturday August 26)

Sunday August 27: All-Ireland Semi-Final Leinster v Ulster (Replay Saturday September 2)

Sunday, September 17: All-Ireland SFC Final

Sunday October 22: Connacht Intermediate Club: Sligo v Leitrim; Connacht Junior Club: Leitrim v Mayo

Monday, October 30: Connacht Junior HC Sligo v Leitrim in Markievicz Park

Saturday, November 4: Connacht Senior Club: Leitrim v Mayo; Connacht Junior HC Final: Sligo/Leitrim v Galway Centre of Excellence

Sunday November 5: Connacht Intermediate Club: Leitrim/Sligo v Galway; Connacht Junior Club: Leitrim/Mayo v Galway

Sunday, November 12: Connacht Senior Club: Leitrim/Mayo v Sligo

Sunday November 19: Connacht Intermediate Club Final

Sunday, November 26: Connacht Senior Club Final

The following are the Ladies Senior Inter-County fixtures for the year:

May 14: Connacht IFC: Leitrim v Sligo (if either or one in NL playoff date change)

May 28: Connacht IFC: Loser Leitrim/Sligo v Roscommon; If Leitrim v Roscommon (h); If Sligo (h) v Roscommon

June 17: Roscommon v who ever must have 2nd game

July 2: Connacht IFC Final (Replay July 5)

July 22/23: All-Ireland IFC Preliminary round

July 29/30: All-Ireland IFC Qualifier Round

August 5-6: All-Ireland IFC Qualifier Round

August 19/20: All-Ireland IFC Quarter-Finals

Saturday, September 2: All-Ireland IFC Semi-Final

Sunday, September 24: All-Ireland IFC Final