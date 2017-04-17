GAA Leitrim GAA Club fixtures
Busy Summer ahead as Leitrim GAA release Master Fixture list
Club players are in for a very busy Summer after the Leitrim GAA County Board last week released their Master Fixture plan for 2017.
With the first round of the Division One and Two Leagues starting last weekend, players are already planning for the Leitrim Club Championship with the draw scheduled for Monday week, April 24.
With the new two groups of six teams in the Senior and Intermediate grades, clubs will see a massive increase in championship fixtures with the competition due to start on the weekend of July 21, 22 & 23, with the County Board open to the possibility of Friday night games.
Obviously with a big increase in championship games, further pressure has been put on championship dates with the Board scheduling three rounds of the Division One and Two Leagues for Wednesday evenings in May, June and July.
Of course, a lot of games in the months of May, June and July are dependent on the progress of the Leitrim Senior team in the Connacht Championship and All-Ireland Qualifiers.
The Hurling Championship is also featuring a major change with three rounds of the Senior Club championship fixed for Friday evenings in June, July and August with the Semi-Finals due to be played in October.
The County Finals are scheduled for the first two weekends of October and the County Board aim to have all competitions completed, provided there are no hold-ups or snags, by the October Bank Holiday weekend.
The main dates for Club competitions are as follows:
April 15/16: Division 1 & 2 Round 2
April 22/23: Division 1 & 2 Round 3
May 5, 6 & 7: Division 1 & 2 Round 4
May 13/14: Division 1 & 2 Round 8
Wednesday, May 31: Division 1 & 2 Round 6
June 3 & 4: Division 1 & 2 Round 7
Friday, June 16: Senior Hurling Club Championship
Wednesday, June 21: Division 1 & 2 Round 5
June 24/ 25: Division 1 & 2 Round 9
Friday, June 30: Senior Hurling Club Championship
Friday, July 7: Senior Hurling Club Championship
Wednesday, July 12: Division 1 & 2 Round 10
July 15/16: Division 1 & 2 Round 11/make-up games
July 21, 22 & 23: Senior, Intermediate & Junior A Championship Round 1
July 28, 29 & 30: Senior, Intermediate & Junior A Championship Round 2
August 5, 6 & 7: Senior, Intermediate & Junior A Championship Round 3
August 12/13: Junior A Round 3/Junior B Championship
August 19/20: Senior, Intermediate & Junior A Championship Round 4
August 26/27: Senior, Intermediate & Junior A Championship Round 5
September 2/3: Junior A Quarter-Finals
September 8, 91 & 10: Senior & Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals
September 16 /17: Junior A Semi-Finals; Junior B Championship/Possible Senior & Intermediate replays; Division 1 & 2 back-up games
September 23/24: Senior & Intermediate Semi-Finals/Possible replays/back-up games
September 29, 30 & October 1: Junior A & B Semi-Final/Possible replays/back-up games
October 7/8: County Finals; Possible Hurling Semi-Finals
October 14/15: County Finals; Possible Replays/Possible Hurling Semi-Finals
October 21/22: Possible Hurling Final/Possible League Finals/Division 2 Round 11
October 28/29, & 30: Possible League Finals
The full list of Men's Inter-County and Connacht Club fixtures are as follows:
Saturday, April 22: Lory Meagher Cup: Fermanagh v Leitrim
Saturday, April 29: Lory Meagher Cup: Leitrim v Cavan
Wednesday May 3: Connacht JFC Semi-Finals
Saturday, May 6: Lory Meagher Cup: Leitrim v Lancashire
Saturday, May 13: Lory Meagher Cup: Warwickshire v Leitrim
Wednesday May 17: Connacht JFC Final
Saturday, May 20: Lory Meagher Cup: Leitrim v Sligo
Sunday May 28: Connacht SFC: London v Leitrim in Ruislip (Replay Saturday, June 3)
Saturday, June 10: Lory Meagher Cup Final
Sunday, June 18: Connacht SFC: Roscommon v Leitrim/London in Hyde Park (Replay June 24)
Saturday, June 24: All-Ireland Qualifier Round 1B
Wednesday, June 28: Connacht MFC: Sligo v Leitrim in Markievicz Park
Saturday, July 8: All-Ireland Qualifier Round 2B
Sunday, July 9: Connacht SFC & MFC Final
Saturday, July 15: All-Ireland Qualifier Round 3B
Saturday/Sunday July 29-30: All-Ireland Qualifier Round 4B v defeated Leinster/Ulster Finalists
Saturday, August 5: All-Ireland Quarter-Finals Round 4B winners v Leinster/Ulster winners
Sunday August 20: All-Ireland Semi-Final Connacht v Munster (Replay Saturday August 26)
Sunday August 27: All-Ireland Semi-Final Leinster v Ulster (Replay Saturday September 2)
Sunday, September 17: All-Ireland SFC Final
Sunday October 22: Connacht Intermediate Club: Sligo v Leitrim; Connacht Junior Club: Leitrim v Mayo
Monday, October 30: Connacht Junior HC Sligo v Leitrim in Markievicz Park
Saturday, November 4: Connacht Senior Club: Leitrim v Mayo; Connacht Junior HC Final: Sligo/Leitrim v Galway Centre of Excellence
Sunday November 5: Connacht Intermediate Club: Leitrim/Sligo v Galway; Connacht Junior Club: Leitrim/Mayo v Galway
Sunday, November 12: Connacht Senior Club: Leitrim/Mayo v Sligo
Sunday November 19: Connacht Intermediate Club Final
Sunday, November 26: Connacht Senior Club Final
The following are the Ladies Senior Inter-County fixtures for the year:
May 14: Connacht IFC: Leitrim v Sligo (if either or one in NL playoff date change)
May 28: Connacht IFC: Loser Leitrim/Sligo v Roscommon; If Leitrim v Roscommon (h); If Sligo (h) v Roscommon
June 17: Roscommon v who ever must have 2nd game
July 2: Connacht IFC Final (Replay July 5)
July 22/23: All-Ireland IFC Preliminary round
July 29/30: All-Ireland IFC Qualifier Round
August 5-6: All-Ireland IFC Qualifier Round
August 19/20: All-Ireland IFC Quarter-Finals
Saturday, September 2: All-Ireland IFC Semi-Final
Sunday, September 24: All-Ireland IFC Final
