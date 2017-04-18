Get Active Walks and Safeguarding 3 course

Leitrim Sports Partnership are seeking interested parties for Get Active Walks in Cloone, Carrick-on-Shannon and Mohill as well as a Safeguarding 3 course due to run in the coming weeks.

GET ACTIVE WALKS IN MOHILL, CLOONE & CARRICK

Leitrim Sports Partnership in partnership with Get Ireland Walking, are launching an active community walking programme in Mohill, Cloone and Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Mohill programme, in association with the Mohill Family Support Centre, starts on Thursday, April 20, meeting at Canon Donohoe hall at 9.15 am. The programme in Cloone gets underway on Wednesday, April 19, at 7 pm from Cloone Community Centre while the programme in Carrick starts on Tuesday, April 18, at 7 pm from Aura Leitrim Leisure.

This programme will delivered for eight weeks and will again continue in September for another eight weeks.

Leitrim Sports Partnership will provide tutors to support the walking group throughout the programme, so if you’re interested in joining this community walking group please contact, Leitrim Sports Partnership on 071 9650498 or by email sports@leitrimcoco.ie.

SAFEGUARDING 3 WORKSHOP

Leitrim Sports Partnership are organising a Safe Guarding 3 course for Thursday April 27, at 7 pm start in the Leitrim County Council offices, Carrick on Shannon, Leitrim.

A person appointed to the Designated Liaison Person position in a club must have completed the Child Welfare & Protection Basic Awareness Course and should complete the NEW Designated Liaison Person 3 hour workshop.

A club may appoint the same person to both the CCO and DLP positions, however best practice advises that they are kept as separate roles.

The cost of the workshop is €20 per person, for further information or to reserve your place on this workshop, please contact Leitrim Sports Partnership on 071 9650498/ email; sports@leitrimcoco.ie.