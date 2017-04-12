Leitrim Gaels GAA club drop the cash with launch of unique "20K Drop"

Leitrim Gaels might be one of the youngest GAA clubs in the county but the fiercely ambitious club are determined to make their mark in the years ahead.

Leitrim Gaels launch “The 20K Drop” tonight (Wednesday, April 12) in The Leitrim Marina Hotel with a demonstration night to give everyone a flavour of how their event works with the main event taking place on Saturday, April 29.

The 20K drop is based on Davina McCall’s popular TV show “The Million Pound Drop” and will feature a fully computerised show with a highly professional MC, Quizmaster, stage and sound crew. The event will feature questions specially set for each show with video/DVD and picture questions along with local interest questions.

The aim of the “20K Drop” fundraiser is to enable the club to invest in gym equipment and gear across the board.

Speaking of the event, Club Chairman Mark Chandler said “As a club, now 20 years old and this year is the first year the club has been able to compete at 15 a-side in all competitions, there is a need to be able to provide more.

“As the club grows the cost to run increases and we want to provide more. The commitment of the members of the club and investment in underage from U6s up has been phenomenal and we really need to invest to ensure our players, both boys and girls, have the right gear to ensure they enjoy and develop for future stars for the county.”

Leitrim Gaels are looking to purchase gym equipment, goals and general football playing equipment as they seek to cope with a growing young population. The success of Leitrim Gaels can be seen in their impact at all levels, the club reaching the Intermediate Championship semi-finals last year after spending the year in Division One.

Tickets for the 20K Drop cost €20 each or four for €60 and tickets are pre-purchase only from the ticket hotline at 0872650657. Eight people will be selected from the audience with each receiving €2,500 in cash. So come along to the launch night on Wednesday, April 12, or get your ticket now.