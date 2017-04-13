Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures and Results
The St. Clare's CS Manorhamilton team who won the Connacht Schools First Year B Final. Photo Michael Donnelly
Friday April 14
U12: Group A Cup Final: Merville United v Arrow Harps Showgrounds 11.00; Group A Shield Final: Strand Celtic v Carrick/Boyle 6.30
U14: Group A Shield Final: Arrow Harps v Kilglass/Inishcrone 6.30; Division 1: Calry Bohs v Merville 6.30
U18 Cup Final: Arrow Harps v Merville Utd Showgrounds 7.30
Girls U16 Cup Final: Yeats/ Manor v Strand Celtic 5.00
Saturday April 15
U12: Division 1: Merville Utd v Kilglass Inishcrone 11.00; Division 1 Shield: Benbulben v Ballygawley Celtic 2.00
U13: Group A: Ballisodare United v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Division 1 Cup: Arrow Harps v Benbulben 11.00; Carrick Town v Gurteen Celtic 11.00
U14: Group A Cup Final: Manor Rangers v Merville Utd Showgrounds 6.00; Division 1 Shield: Ballygawley Celtic v Dromore Villa 11.00
U15: Group A Shield: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Benbulben 2.00; Group A: Boyle Celtic v Strand Celtic 2.00
U17: Cup Final: Ballisodare/Benbulben v Strand/Arrow 4.00; Shield: Manor Rangers v Merville Utd 2.00
Sunday April 16
TP Brennan Connacht Cup Quarter Finals: Ballinasloe Town v Manor Rangers; Boyle Celtic v Carbury (all 2.00)
T P Brennan Connacht Shield Quarter Final: Kiltimagh Knock Utd v Merville Utd 2.00
Monday April 17
U12: Division 1 Shield: Merville United v Coolaney United 6.30
U15: Division 1 Cup: Merville United v Manor Rangers 6.30
U16: Group A: Ballygawley Celtic v Valley Rovers 7.00
U18: Shield: Carrick Town v Real Tubber 6.30; Dromore Villa v Manor Rangers 6.30
Wednesday April 19
U12: Division 1 Cup Semi-Finals: Calry Bohs v tbc; Carrick Town v tbc 6.30
U14: Division 1 Cup Semi-Final: Ballymote Celtic v St John’s 6.30
U18: Shield: Yeats v Boyle Celtic 6.30
Girls U14: Calry Bohs v Real Tubber; Strand Celtic v Ballymote; Arrow Harps v Boyle Celtic (all 7.00)
Thursday April 20
U16: Group A: Manor Rangers v Ballisodare United 6.30
Girls U12: Ballymote Celtic v Manor Rangers; Real Tubber v Yeats United; Gurteen Celtic v Calry Bohs (6.30)
U14: Division 1 Cup Semi-Final: Carrick Town v Strand Celtic 6.30
Friday April 21
Girls U14: Calry Bohs v Ballisodare United 7.00
Results
Great Southern Hotel Sligo: Ballisodare Utd 1-5 Manor Rangers; Carbury 3-1 St John’s
Andrew Mullen Sligo Pallets Premier: Arrow Harps 2-1 Cliffoney Celtic; Merville Utd 2-3 MCR
Cleary Landscapes & Pitch Maintenance Division 1: Dromore Villa 3-3 Chaffpool United; Real Tubber 1-0 Coolaney Utd; Gurteen Celtic 5-1 Benbulben
FAI Junior Cup Semi Final: Boyle Celtic 1-1 Evergreen Kilkenny 1 (Evergreen win on penalty shoot-out)
U13: Group A: Ballisodare Utd 3-6 Manor Rangers; Division 1 Shield: Strand Celtic 0-2 Valley Rovers
Girls U16: Calry Bohs 1-3 Manor Rangers
Girls U12: Benbulben 4-1 Gurteen
U14: Group A Shield: Arrow Harps 3-0 Valley Rovers; Division 1: Carrick Town 4-2 Merville United; Calry Bohs 1-0 Real Tubber
U17: Valley Rovers 3-0 Ballygawley
Girls U16 Cup: Strand Celtic 3-2 Calry Bohs
U13: Group A: Ballymote 0-3 Real Tubber; Carrick Town 0-5 Manor Rangers; Division 1 Cup: Gurteen Celtic 5-3 Arrow Harps; Benbulben 5-1 Carrick Town; Division 1 Shield Final: St John’s 0-1 Valley Rovers
U15: Group A: Boyle Celtic 3-2 Ballymote Celtic; Division 1 Cup: Ballisodare 3-2 Manor Rangers; Real Tubber 4-2 Merville; Division 1 Shield: Carrick Town 3-0 Gurteen Celtic
U16: Division 1 Cup: Benbulben 3-3 Coolaney United; Division 1 Cup Final: Benbulben 2-4 Coolaney United; Division 1 Shield: Dromore Villa 0-3 Strand Celtic; Boyle Celtic 4-6 Merville United; Group A: Ballisodare United 3-0 Real Tubber; Ballygawley Celtic 2-2 Ballisodare United
U17: Boyle Celtic 3-0 Valley Rovers
U18: Arrow Harps 5-1 Manor Rangers; Yeats United 3-2 Ballymote Celtic; Cup: Merville United 3-1 Ballisodare United; Cup Semi-Final: Arrow Harps 2-1 Ballymote Celtic
Girls U12: Real Tubber 2-0 Calry Bohs; Benbulben 0-3 Arrow Harps; Yeats United 3-0 Manor Rangers
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on