Michelle Guckian transfer approved by LGFA Appeal body

Leitrim Ladies GFA County Board have lost their appeal against a Connacht Ladies GFA decision to grant Leitrim star Michelle Guckian a transfer to Kiltubrid.

The Leitrim Observer understands that the National Appeals Committee of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association turned down the Leitrim Ladies County Board appeal in Tullamore on Tuesday evening, upholding the decision of the Connacht Ladies GFA to grant Michelle Guckian’s transfer.

The Leitrim Ladies County Board can appeal the decision to the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s Central Council but as it stands at the moment, the decision means Michelle Guckian’s transfer to Kiltubrid from St. Mary’s will go ahead.