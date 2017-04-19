County Board to help with Ruislip tickets orders

Anyone travelling to London for next month’s Connacht Championship clash between Leitrim and London in Ruislip can get their tickets ordered in advance thanks to the Leitrim GAA County Board.

Leitrim Secretary Attracta O’Reilly has told clubs, in an email circulated this week, to contact her with requests for tickets for the game which will also act as the official opening of the new stand in Emerald Park in Ruislip.

In the letter, Attracta states “As you are aware Leitrim play London in our first round of Senior championship in Ruislip on Sunday May 28.

“If anyone planning on travelling to game wants to get their tickets for the game prior to that weekend please send email to me with requests.

“Tickets will be going on systems for sale shortly and I'm not sure what allocation Leitrim will get for sale or what the capacity of Ruislip will be so in order not to be disappointed send in your order early. I'll do the best I can for everyone.”