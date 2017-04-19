Carrick AC says thanks

Carrick-on-Shannon AC would like to thank everyone who contributed so generously to our Church Gate Collection last weekend.

The collection is our only public fundraiser and a vital source of funds for our club so thanks to everyone who contributed at churches in Carrick-on-Shannon, Annaduff, Drumsna, Gowel, Leitrim and Cortober.

Special thanks to everyone who stood at gates at the various masses over the Easter weekend. We got a fantastic response to our appeal for help and it made the job so much easier so thanks very much.

So thanks to, in no particular order, Aislinn Bosquette, Evie Russell, Mairead McHugh, Jennifer & Aine McGwynne, Alannah McGuinness, Linda, Cian & Oisin Mollohan, Karina & Donal O’Grady, Michael O’Brien, Mary Finn, Michael Duignan, Clodagh, Dhani, Anna & Jay Keane, Alice Lynott, Aileen O'Boyle, Diane Charles, Geraldine Lowe, Bernice Harman, Jenny McCabe, Siobhan & Callum Whelan, Mary O’Donnell, Siobhan Murtagh, Karen Brennan and John Connolly.

Training resumes next Tuesday, April 25, for our Primary School group after the Easter break. Please note that training is moving to the top field at Carrick-on-Shannon Community School at the usual times. Please remember to bring suitable gear for training outdoors.

Well done to our Senior group who have been busy over the Easter weekend with Adrian Lyons setting three personal bests in three different races - keep up the good work.

Well done also to Eanna Madden & Cathal McElgunn who had a busy weekend at the Irish Universities in Cork, Eanna winning silver in the 200m in 21.81 while Cathal ran five races in less than 24 hours including an impressive 52.34 in the 400m.

The outdoor season will soon be in full swing with the first competition for our Post Primary group on Tuesday, May 2, with the North Connacht Schools region while we have the U9, 10 & 11 Team competition in Manorhamilton on Wednesday, May 3.