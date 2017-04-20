Cyclists wanted for the Cycle against Suicide 2017

Cycle Against Suicide is an initiative started by Irish entrepreneur, Jim Breen, as a result of his appearance on RTE’s The Secret Millionaire programme.

The main objective of the Cycle is to raise awareness of the considerable help and supports that are available for anyone battling depression, self harm, at risk of suicide or those bereaved by suicide.

The Cycle Against Suicide community is determined to let people in every corner of the island of Ireland know that: it’s OK not to feel OK; and it’s absolutely OK to ask for help.

The 2017 Cycle will take place between Sunday, April 23, and Saturday, May 6, with on average 300 cyclists a day. This will be our fifth cycle so we are working hard to make it really special. Registrations are open now on line and all are welcome to participate.

This year’s Cycle around Ireland embraces Connacht with Roscommon Saturday April 29, via Ballyhaunis (C.O.E.) to Castlebar; Castlebar to Galway on Sunday April 30; Galway to Ennistymon Monday May 1.

Together, shoulder to shoulder, we can break the cycle of suicide on the island of Ireland.