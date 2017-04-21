Mayo win in Drumkeerin Darts Tournament

The Maureen Owens & Gerard McKenna Memorial Darts Tournament took place in Drumkeerin on Easter Sunday with over eighty entries in total.

The Open, sponsored by Drumkeerin Community Family Festival, was won by Martin Heneghan (Mayo) who defeated John Nevin (Cavan) 6-5 in a brilliant final. Martin received €1000, Perpetual Cup & trophy with John receiving €400 & trophy.

Beaten Semi Finalists were Keane Barry (Meath) & Padraig Hester (Mayo) with both players receiving €200 & trophies. Beaten Quarter Finalists were Stephen Gannon, Aidy Somers, Eugene McDermott (all Leitrim) & Sean McGowan (Sligo) with the above four players receiving €100 each & trophies.

In the Youths, Keane Barry (Meath) defeated Killian Heffernan (Kildare) 4-3 with both players playing fantastic darts. Keane received €100 & trophy, Killian received €50 & trophy. Beaten Semi Finalists were Shane Doherty (Fermanagh) & Martin Kerins (Sligo), each of who received €25 & trophies.

The Ladies section, sponsored by McManus Window & Door Repairs, Drumkeerin was won by Tess McMorrow (Leitrim) who defeated Nora Fitzpatrick (Leitrim) 3-1 in the Final. Tess received €70, Perpetual Cup & trophy with Nora receiving €30 & trophy.

John Nevin (Cavan) recorded the highest check out of 150 in the final. All of the trophies were sponsored by Francis Davitt of Davitts Bar, Drumkeerin.

A full report of proceedings, including full list of sponsors & presentation of proceeds to North West Hospice, will be published in the coming weeks.

PADDY'S BAR EIGHT NIGHTER

Week 2 saw S. McGowan beat K. Phillips in an all Sligo final. Local man Stephen Gannon was very unlucky not to beat Sean 3-0 in the first semi winning the bull to leave 25, only to see his opponent hit 104 in a remarkable comeback.

Fermanagh’s Denise Cassidy throwing class darts all night was halted by Kenny Phillips in the other semi.

Darts continue each Tuesday night at 9.30, five boards open for practice from 7.30. All visiting throwers very welcome, once again we would like to see more locals from all Leitrim leagues participating.