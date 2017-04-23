Allen Gaels trip to Croke Park

Last Wednesday the U12 boys and girls travelled to Croke Park to take part in the Connacht GAA Go Games.

They played three 20 minute games taking on Parke/Keelogues/Crimlin from Mayo, Killannin from Galway and St Dominic’s from Roscommon.

After the games the team were given a guided tour of Croke Park. A great day was had by all and the children represented the club with pride.

The Club would like to thank Leitrim Coaching Officers Thomas Keenan and James Glancy for their hospitality in Croke Park on the day and to the team managers Cyril McKeon, Kenneth Dowler, Farrell McKeon, Paul McGowan and Berni Lynch who made this day possible.

The Club would also like to thank our sponsors for the trip - Drumshanbo Credit Union, Patrick McManus, McManus Construction, John Nolan, Leitrim Chimney Cleaning, Ballinaglera GAA and Connacht Council. Thanks also to Paul McGowan, Westlink Coaches who got us there and back safely and all the parents who travel to Croke Park on the day.

It was a very memorable day for all but especially for the children who got to experience playing on the hallowed turf.