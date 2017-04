The postponed girls U14 Connacht 40 x 20 Final between Leitrim's Edel O’Donnell and Nicole Sweeney from Galway was played in Drumshanbo Sunday.

Edel was narrowly beaten in a great final and came home with a Connacht silver medal. Edel’s silver adds to the existing quota of medals won by Leitrim handballers this year.

Our congrats to all the medal winners so far this year.