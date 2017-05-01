Paddy's Bar crowned 2017 Pub League Shield Champions

Paddy’s Bar Carrick-on-Shannon were crowned 2017 Shield Champions after they beat Gerties of Keshcarrigan 16-8 in the final on April 11.

Paddy’s Bar had a sensational first leg where they beat Gerties 11-4 in Gerties, Gerties had a big hill to climb but did not lie down and battled to the end of the final.

Well done to Clayton Good on receiving Man of the Match he won four out of his five frames and he took the winning frame for Paddy’s with a sensational finish. Clive McDonagh was very impressive in the final and it was a tight decision to crown man of the match.

In the first leg Clayton and Des Gardiner both won 3 from 3, Clive, Barry Singleton and Colm Griffin won two from three, very impressive stats from the first leg.

On the night LPA Chairman John Casey gave a speech complementing Paddy’s Bar on how competitive they have been throughout the year in the league for their first year in the league, John continued and congratulated both teams on a brilliant final with a brilliant atmosphere and respect from both teams on both nights.

Pub League Final First Leg

The first leg of the LPA Pub League Final took place last Thursday April 20., in the Leitrim Inn, Leitrim Village.

It is a battle of the bridge between the Leitrim Inn and Carthy’s Bar Lock 17. On the night it was a very tight affair with no team making a substantial lead throughout, the score on the night was 8-7 to the Leitrim Inn so clear to see how tight a match it was.

The second leg of this final will take place across the bridge in Carthy’s Bar Lock 17, Leitrim Village the Leitrim Inn with a 1 frame advantage, This is going to be a quality game to see and could go right to the wire!

Men's County Trials

The first county men's trials for the 2017/2018 season will take place in Jackies Lakeland Bar Ballinamore this Sunday. Boards will be open from 2pm and first games will be off at 3pm sharp. No names will be taken after 2.45 or no late entries accepted due to time constraints. A round robin system will be in place played on four boards, all games best of five legs, one ranking point will be awarded to each player for each leg won. We look forward to seeing all last year’s players and new ones who we met during the past year for what promises to be the hardest ever year of qualifying.