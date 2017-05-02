Emma Guckian loses transfer appeal

The Leitrim Observer understands that Leitrim Ladies football star Emma Guckian has lost her appeal against the decision to deny her a transfer to Kiltubrid Ladies Football club.

Guckian, who has won two Senior Championships with Kiltubrid in the past two years, had her appeal against the decision of the Leitrim Ladies Board heard with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association's Appeals Committee in Tullamore last Friday.

However, the Ladies Appeal Board upheld the decision of the Leitrim Ladies Board to deny the transfer. Guckian can still appeal the matter further to the LGFA Central Council.

The transfer controversy comes after her clubmate Michelle Guckian was granted a transfer to Kiltubrid after she successfully appealed to the Connacht Council.

In other Ladies GAA news, St. Francis' player Ailish Cornyn goes for League glory with her native Cavan next Sunday, May 7, in the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 Final in Parnell Park. Cornyn has played with Ballinaglera and is a key player for the Allen Gaels and Ballinaglera amalgamation.