Ladies Gaelic Football
Ladies set sights on Connacht U14 glory
The Leitrim Ladies U14 team who the All-Ireland C title last year in Boyle. Photo by Willie Donnellan
Leitrim Ladies footballers will be aiming for their first piece of glory next Sunday when they make a rare appearance in a Connacht U14 A Final.
The Ladies U14 squad take on a highly rated Galway outfit next Sunday in the Connacht A Final, their first appearance in an A decider since Dearbhaile Beirne led a Green & Gold team against the Tribeswomen.
Galway are the only side to have beaten Leitrim this year in the U14 Provincial competition with Leitrim scoring impressive wins over Roscommon and Mayo after a draw in the first round against Sligo.
Glencar/Manor’s Muireann Devaney and captain Siomha Quinn of Aughawillan will lead the next generation of Leitrim Ladies stars as eight clubs are represented on the starting 15.
Unfortunately no venue is available at the time of going to press but as soon as it is known, the Leitrim Observer will publicise it on our website.
Leitrim U14 team and panel
1 Niamh McDonagh Allen Gaels
2 Emma Honeyman Sean O’Heslin’s
3 Mairead Clancy Glencar/Manor
4 Rachel Reynolds Keeldra Gaels
5 Lauren McKeon Allen Gaels
6 Emma O’Connell St Marys
7 Niamh Morahan Allen Gaels
8 Siomha Quinn (Capt) Aughawillan
9 Niamh Donohue Sean O'Heslin's
10 Shaylyn Ward Keeldra Gaels
11 Riona McKeon Kiltubrid
12 Celine Shortt St Joseph's
13 Olwyn Moore Allen Gaels
14 Muireann Devaney Glencar/Manor
15. Sarah Reynolds St. Marys
16 Roisin Bohan Mohill
17 Anna Hazlett Drumkeerin
18 Karen Drugen Drumkeerin
19 Amy Fowley Dromahair
20 Leah Smith Fenagh
21 Edel O'Donnell Allen Gaels
22 Shauna McManus Keeldra Gaels
23 Ellie O'Rourke Fenagh
24 Kate Gilheaney Fenagh
25 Ellen McGuinness Mohill
26 Aishling Shanley Annaduff
27 Isobel Chandler St. Marys
28 Rosalyn Kane Allen Gaels
29 Megan McGovern Sean O’Heslins
30 Laoise Fee Allen Gaels
31 Siobhan Maguire Aughawillan
32 Caoimhe Prior Aughawillan
33 Molly Murphy Sean O’Heslins
34 Ellen McGuinness Mohill
35 Aoibhe McCabe St Joseph's
36 Rachel McIntyre St Joseph's
37 Laura McIntyre St Joseph's
38 Zakilina Allen Gaels
39 Rosalyn Kane Allen Gaels
40 Shannon Hennessy Allen Gaels
