Ladies set sights on Connacht U14 glory

Leitrim Ladies footballers will be aiming for their first piece of glory next Sunday when they make a rare appearance in a Connacht U14 A Final.

The Ladies U14 squad take on a highly rated Galway outfit next Sunday in the Connacht A Final, their first appearance in an A decider since Dearbhaile Beirne led a Green & Gold team against the Tribeswomen.

Galway are the only side to have beaten Leitrim this year in the U14 Provincial competition with Leitrim scoring impressive wins over Roscommon and Mayo after a draw in the first round against Sligo.

Glencar/Manor’s Muireann Devaney and captain Siomha Quinn of Aughawillan will lead the next generation of Leitrim Ladies stars as eight clubs are represented on the starting 15.

Unfortunately no venue is available at the time of going to press but as soon as it is known, the Leitrim Observer will publicise it on our website.

Leitrim U14 team and panel

1 Niamh McDonagh Allen Gaels

2 Emma Honeyman Sean O’Heslin’s

3 Mairead Clancy Glencar/Manor

4 Rachel Reynolds Keeldra Gaels

5 Lauren McKeon Allen Gaels

6 Emma O’Connell St Marys

7 Niamh Morahan Allen Gaels

8 Siomha Quinn (Capt) Aughawillan

9 Niamh Donohue Sean O'Heslin's

10 Shaylyn Ward Keeldra Gaels

11 Riona McKeon Kiltubrid

12 Celine Shortt St Joseph's

13 Olwyn Moore Allen Gaels

14 Muireann Devaney Glencar/Manor

15. Sarah Reynolds St. Marys

16 Roisin Bohan Mohill

17 Anna Hazlett Drumkeerin

18 Karen Drugen Drumkeerin

19 Amy Fowley Dromahair

20 Leah Smith Fenagh

21 Edel O'Donnell Allen Gaels

22 Shauna McManus Keeldra Gaels

23 Ellie O'Rourke Fenagh

24 Kate Gilheaney Fenagh

25 Ellen McGuinness Mohill

26 Aishling Shanley Annaduff

27 Isobel Chandler St. Marys

28 Rosalyn Kane Allen Gaels

29 Megan McGovern Sean O’Heslins

30 Laoise Fee Allen Gaels

31 Siobhan Maguire Aughawillan

32 Caoimhe Prior Aughawillan

33 Molly Murphy Sean O’Heslins

35 Aoibhe McCabe St Joseph's

36 Rachel McIntyre St Joseph's

37 Laura McIntyre St Joseph's

38 Zakilina Allen Gaels

40 Shannon Hennessy Allen Gaels