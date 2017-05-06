Active walking groups in Carrick, Manorhamilton and Cloone

Leitrim Sports Partnership is setting up Active Community Walking groups in Carrick-on-Shannon, Manorhamilton and Cloone. In conjunction with Get Ireland Walking, an active community walking programme will take place in each area.

The group in Carrick-on-Shannon will meet each Tuesday at Aura Leitrim Leisure at 7 pm while the group in Cloone will meet each Wednesday at Cloone Community Centre at 7 pm.

Both programmes will be delivered for eight weeks and will again continue in September for another eight weeks.

The group in Manorhamilton, organised in conjunction with the Leitrim Sports Partnership, Get Ireland Walking active community walking programme and North Leitrim’s women’s centre, meet each Thursday at Bee Park Community Centre at 8 pm.

Leitrim Sports Partnership will provide tutors to support and give guidance to the walking group throughout the programme. For more information call 071 9650498 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie