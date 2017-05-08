A huge thank you to all who took part in and supported the Noel McManus Memorial Run in Lough Rynn on Good Friday.

The community spirit was immense as great crowds turned out to help and to take part in the 5K and 10K in the beautiful surrounding of Lough Rynn. A special thank you to the McManus Family who have given huge support to the running of this event.

Also to Ciaran Reidy and the staff of Lough Rynn Castle who helped with set up, as well as providing their fabulous facilities and refreshments for all on the day. To the Garda Siochana and the Civil Defence for their presence on the day.

Thank you to our stewards, registration, water station and timing personnel. To Loughlin Burns who entertained the crowd on the day. To all those who sponsored the event in particular McNally Engineering, Pauls Newsagents, Baxter’s Centra Mohill.

Thank you to John Lynch on Shannonside for promoting the event and to Jacinta Rowley for photography on the day. Congratulations to all the winners on the day with very impressive runs.

To all those who turned out in such numbers to support the event and to remember Noel a sincere thank you.