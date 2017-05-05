New York panel features two Leitrim players

Leitrim may have their first outing in the Connacht Senior Championship on May 28, but the county will have some interest in the opening game of the 2017 Connacht Championship next Sunday in Gaelic Park, New York.

Former Leitrim footballers Conor Farrell and Eoin Ward have both been named in the New York extended squad that take on Sligo in Gaelic Park next Sunday, May 7, in what is being tipped as a potential banana skin for the Yeatsmen.

Carrigallen's Eoin Ward has been included in the match day 26 announced by New York manager Justin O'Halloran while St. Mary's Kiltoghert's Conor Farrell, a member of Shane Ward's Leitrim panel in 2015, is on the extended panel.