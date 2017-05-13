GAA Dunnes Bar Division 1 & 2 round-up
Mohill only unbeaten team as rivals fall in League
Leitrim's Cathal McCrann is tackled by Galway's Alan Molloy during last Friday's Connacht Junior Championship clash in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Photo by Willie Donnellan
Mohill are the only unbeaten team left in the Dunnes Bar Division 1 after Gortletteragh and Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s suffered losses at the weekend.
Gortletteragh’s defeat came at the hands of a rampant Mohill who spelt out their ambitions for the year in no uncertain style as they demolished their neighbours 2-20 to 0-8, a devastating result for a Gortletteragh team who felt they had been building up a good head of steam.
Keith Beirne led the way for Mohill as he landed an incredible 2-10 on the evening as Mohill now stand alone at the top of the table.
Sean O’Heslin’s suffered a surprise first loss when Melvin Gaels took a two point win away from their visit to Ballinamore, 0-15 to 1-10, a win that moves them up to fifth place in the table.
Surprise packets Aughnasheelin are second in the table with a 1-15 to 2-6 victory over neighbours Fenagh St. Caillin’s. They are now a point behind Mohill while Fenagh remain without a win and in the relegation places.
St. Mary’s took a big step out of the relegation zone with an important 1-16 to 1-11 victory over fellow strugglers St. Patrick’s Dromahair, a huge win for the Carrick side.
And Aughawillan got back to winning ways with a comprehensive 3-17 to 1-8 destruction of Allen Gaels who remain rooted to the bottom of the table while Glencar/Manorhamilton had five points to spare over Drumkeerin in a north Leitrim derby.
In Division 2, Ballinaglera suffered their first loss of the campaign when Glencar/Manor had four points to spare at the final whistle, 2-16 to 1-15, a result that leaves Leitrim Gaels top of the table by virtue of a superior scoring difference.
Kiltubrid scored an important win when they saw off Aughavas by eight points, 3-13 to 2-8, while Carrigallen also won their second game with an important 2-12 to 2-8 win over a Bornacoola team in the relegation places.
Drumreilly joined eight teams on four points when they beat Cloone 0-14 to 1-7 in a game marred by serious injuries to two Cloone players.
