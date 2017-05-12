GAA Connacht Championship

What do you think of the new Leitrim jersey?

Eagle eyed fans got a glimpse of the new Leitrim jersey yesterday in Bekan, Co Mayo when Leitrim captain Donal Wrynn posed for the cameras at the launch of the 2017 Connacht Championship.

While Leitrim supporters will be familiar with seeing the team line out in yellow, the green stripes above and below the sponsor along with the white vertical stripes on the sleeves make for a very eye-catching jersey.