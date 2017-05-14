GAA
Blow for Leitrim as O'Donnell ruled out for rest of year
Nevin O'Donnell in action against GMIT earlier this year. Photo by Willie Donnellan
Leitrim's preparations for the Connacht Championship have been handed a blow with the news that attacker Nevin O'Donnell has suffered a season ending cruciate injury.
The Shannon Gaels Cavan clubman has seen a lot of action for Leitrim since he declared for the Green & Gold last year with his pace a real asset but the former Lough Allen College student suffered the injury when playing for his club against Mountnugent in a Cavan League game the weekend before last.
The blow comes after news that several Leitrim players are battling injury in a race to be fit for the Connacht Championship clash against London on Sunday, May 28, at the opening of the new stand in Ruislip.
