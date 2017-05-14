Blow for Leitrim as O'Donnell ruled out for rest of year

Leitrim's preparations for the Connacht Championship have been handed a blow with the news that attacker Nevin O'Donnell has suffered a season ending cruciate injury.

The Shannon Gaels Cavan clubman has seen a lot of action for Leitrim since he declared for the Green & Gold last year with his pace a real asset but the former Lough Allen College student suffered the injury when playing for his club against Mountnugent in a Cavan League game the weekend before last.

The blow comes after news that several Leitrim players are battling injury in a race to be fit for the Connacht Championship clash against London on Sunday, May 28, at the opening of the new stand in Ruislip.