Fixtures announced for Leitrim Longford Masters

Leitrim Longford's fixtures for their group games in the 2017 All Ireland Gaelic Masters Championship have been announced. It is on a round robin league format and our games will be as follows:

July 15: Donegal

July 29: Monaghan

August 12: Tyrone

August 26: Kildare

September 9: Antrim

September 23: Cavan

There are three sub competitions after the round robin games are finished. There will be a Plate competition added to the Senior and Shield competitions this year so that there will in effect be no dead rubbers as all counties will have something to play for in Round 6 .

We will be travelling to London to play the London Masters in a at Tir Chonaill Gaels, Greenford on Saturday May 27, which is the day before the Connacht Senior Championship opener for Leitrim in Ruislip.

This is an historic moment for both panels and will prove to be a very useful and entertaining event. All players making the trip are advised to contact Martin McHugh or James Breslin for the very latest arrangements.

As our panel is really coming together and the opening fixture is appearing on the horizon, I would welcome some help in trying to secure some sponsorship.

We would be glad of any help as we really require all sorts of stuff from kit/casual wear (polos etc)/kit bags/balls. So if any of us has an employer or service provider (supermarket, fuel supplier etc) that might help.

They will get great exposure of their name as this competition is growing every year.

If there are still any players hoping to represent Leitrim Longford Masters this year and aren't receiving texts (this includes any new players) please contact either James Breslin, Drumlish on 086 251 3837 Martin McHugh 087 227 2577 Steve Dolan 0879165338 or Leitrim Gaelic Masters Facebook page.