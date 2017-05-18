Carrick Rugby Club AGM

All members, players, parents and volunteers are invited to attend Carrick-on-Shannon RFC AGM in the Bush Hotel, this Friday May 19, at 8 pm sharp.

The meeting will review the 2016/ 2017 season, prepare for the summer tag competitions and the 2017/2018 season and hold the election of new officers.

Closing date for Tag Rugby

The closing date to get your team entered for the ever popular Carrick Tag Rugby Tournament is fast approaching so anyone interested is asked to get their entries in asap.

The closing date for entries is Sunday, May 21, with the first games on Saturday, May 27. The Tournament is confined to 16 teams with four groups of four.

Each team can have a maximum of 12 players, a minimum of four women on each team and all players must be over 18.

Places are filling up so if you haven't already register online at http://www.carrickrugbyclub.ie/TagRugby/store/ or call Sean on (086) 304 4392.