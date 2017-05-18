Team competition refixed for next Wednesday

The Leitrim U9, 10 & 11 Team competition will take place next Wednesday, May 24, at St. Clare’s CS in Manorhamilton.

The event had been postponed as a mark of respect to the late Joanna Duignan but has been refixed for next Wednesday with a 6 pm start. The event sees two competitors from each club take part in a maximum of two events with their combined results deciding their placings.

The top three in each event qualify to represent Leitrim in the Connacht Team Events on Saturday, June 10, in Sligo. The U12 & U13 Individual events will also be held on June 10, with the remainder of the Connacht Championships being held on Saturday, June 17.

A meeting of the Connacht Region to finalise preparations for the Connacht Championships will be held next Monday, May 22, in the McWilliam Park Hotel in Claremorris at 8 pm. All Leitrim clubs are advised to have representatives at the meeting.

Eanna flies in Waterford

Carrick AC’s Eanna Madden had a busy weekend as he recorded a season’s best of 21.66 in the 200m at the Ton Le Gaoithe meeting in Waterford last Saturday. The Mohill man also ran 10.81 in the 100m and ran a leg in the 4 x 400m relay.

Community Games & Primary Schools Finals

The bad weather took a heavy toll on the Leitrim Community Games Finals last Friday evening in Manorhamilton but the Leitrim Primary Schools Finals on Sunday fared better.

St. Brigid's Drumcong won the Best Overall School title for the fourth year in a row on Sunday but were denied victory in the Senior relay in one of the closest races ever seen.

Drumcong and St. Joseph's Leitrim could not be separated by the judges and rerun saw the Leitrim school win by the narrowest of margin.

Full results of both events will be published when we have them to hand in the coming weeks.