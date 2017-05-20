Ballinamore and Fenagh win big as Mohill suffer first loss

Mohill's unbeaten run in the Dunnes Bar Division 1 came to an end last Saturday as Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's won a thrilling encounter in Ballinamore.

And Fenagh St. Caillin's scored their first win of the campaign when they shocked Gortletteragh who slumped to their second defeat in a row while Melvin Gaels' four point win over Allen Gaels moves them into a three-way tie at the top of the table.

The big action took place in Ballinamore where Mohill were first to settle in Ballinamore with a goal on nine minutes but Ballinamore were in good form and trailed by just a point at halftime, 1-4 to 0-6. A Niall McGovern goal put Ballinamore, without Dean McGovern, in the driving seat before a Peter Reynolds penalty increased the lead to five points midway through the half.

Equally crucial in the victory was a superb Philip Farrelly penalty save in the last quarter but Mohill were determined to preserve their unbeaten run and cut the gap to a point but time ran out.

Melvin Gaels turned in a mixed bag in their 1-10 to 0-9 win over Allen Gaels, leading 1-8 to 0-3 at halftime as they were backed by the elements in the first half. The Drumshanbo men fought back as the Kinlough men reduced to 14 but time ran out for them.

Fenagh St. Caillin's scored their first win of the campaign with an impressive 2-14 to 3-7 win over Gortletteragh. Fenagh led 2-7 to 0-5 early on but despite a strong fight back with three goals, Gortletteragh suffered their second defeat of the campaign.

Dromahair scored a potentially massive win in the relegation battle as they defeated neighbours Drumkeerin 2-11 to 1-8.

In Division 2, Leitrim Gaels and Ballinaglera remain top of the table after the Gaels hit three goals to see off Annaduff 3-6 to 0-13 in a rearranged fixture while Ballinaglera just held off Aughavas in a high scoring thriller, winning 1-13 to 3-6.

Annaduff were the busiest team over the weekend with two games, losing to Leitrim Gaels but they returned to winning ways when they had three points to spare against Carrigallen, 0-15 to 1-9, a result that leaves them two points off the top two.

St. Mary's remain bottom of the table despite an improved performance in their 3-16 to 4-7 loss to Drumreilly while Bornacoola scored a significant 1-8 to 0-9 victory over Kiltubrid, the goal coming late from county star Damien Moran.

Cloone's 2-14 to 1-15 victory over Glencar/Manorhamilton was marred by a serious injury to Adrian Croal that could rule him out of football this year.