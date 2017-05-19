Manor Rangers & Boyle Celtic shortlisted for FAI Club of the Year award

Local clubs Manor Rangers and Boyle Celtic are among eight clubs from throughout the country that have been shortlisted for the the prestigious FAI Club of the Year award.

Now in its 12th year, the Club of the Year recognises, celebrates and promotes the inspirational work by clubs around the country.



The eight nominees are: Boyle Celtic (Roscommon), Carrick United (Tipperary), Cahir Park (Tipperary), Peake Villa (Tipperary), Evergreen (Kilkenny), Manorhamilton Rangers (Leitrim), Portlaoise (Laois), Carrigaline United (Cork)



The clubs will now receive a cheque worth €1,500 as a reward for their nomination and will go forward to the final around at the FAI Festival of Football in Kilkenny, where a judging panel will select an overall winner.