Masters gear up for London challenge

Leitrim Longford Masters take on their London counterparts at the Tir Chonaill Gaels GAA Club grounds in Greenford on Saturday in what should be an exciting start to the season for the Masters team.

In their notes, Leitrim Longford Masters say “We are delighted to say that everything is in place for the historic fixture in West London ahead of the Leitrim Longford Masters versus the London Masters at Tir Chonaill Gaels, Greenford on Saturday.

“We would like to take this opportunity to firstly thank all those involved with London Masters for their kind invitation and also the help and support we have received for this groundbreaking fixture to take place.

“Secondly I would like to thank all those who have rallied around to make the trip at such short notice. We know that you will be fine ambassadors not only for your respective counties, but for all that is great about the Gaelic Masters Association.

“Finally we'd like to thank James Breslin, Pat Flanagan, Martin McHugh and Steve Dolan, who have put so much time and effort into this pioneering event. Leitrim Longford Masters wish you all a very enjoyable weekend both on and off the field.

“There is of course the matter of another match in London this coming weekend, and we would like to wish the Leitrim Senior panel a successful first outing in the 2017 Connacht Football Championship.”