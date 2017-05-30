Lough Key Cycling Sportive say thanks

The Lough Key Classic cycling sportive took place in Boyle on Sunday May 14.

The weather was favourable for the event with over 180 riders signing on for the three challenging distances.

Five organisations will benefit from the Classic namely Boyle Scouts, Brothers of Charity, Multiple Sclerosis Association, National Rehabilitation Hospital Dun Laoghaire and The Mater Foundation (fighting sudden death).

The event would not have been possible without the assistance of a large number of people to whom Curlieu Wheelers cycling club is gratefully indebted and would like to thank hereunder:

All the cyclists who came to Boyle and participated, Gardai in Boyle and Ballymote with special thanks to Garda Michael Pilkington, Garda Fergal Reynolds and Sergeant Bernard Kilroy, Roscommon Co Co, David Harding and Abbey College, Langan's Fruit and Veg, Kieran Roddy Catering with Teresa O'Dowd and Mary Horan, Mick Finn and David Coles, Catering Staff - Helen, Veronica, Betty, Monica, Valerie, Eilish, Tara and Ciara, all who brought food, ladies who assisted at registration, David Gunning Trailcycling, Boyle Scouts, Keith Conroy, Patrick's Well (for meetings), Order of Malta, local media, Tommy Egan and staff in King House, Boyle Sports Complex committee, Paul Byrne Signs, King House Tea Rooms, Gerry and Phil Emmett and finally all the club members and non club members and local people who acted as marshals and assisted on the day.

We are already looking forward to the 2018 Lough Key Classic.