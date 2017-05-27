Successful trial number 2 in Carthy's

A fantastic turnout of 26 last weekend for Trial number two in Carthy's Lock 17.

Thanks to Frank Mulvey for transporting stands to and from the venue and for his help in running the nights round robin, to Brendan McCormack for helping set up, to Steven and Tara behind the bar and to David Carthy for the use of his premises, sponsorship and the lovely pizzas and chips.

It was a long night so we will be looking at moving the trials back one hour to a starting time of 7pm providing these numbers keep up, or putting in an extra board depending on venue size.

This Saturday, The Welcome Inn Gortletteragh hosts Trial 3, with boards open from 7pm with first games off at 8pm. Five boards in play. Looking forward to seeing you all there.

LEITRIM MEN’S RANKINGS

1 Steven Gannon 47

2 Liam Aldridge 46

3 Colm Beirne 43

4 Eamon McGovern 43

5 Johnny McGovern 41

6 Ady Somers 40

7 Colm Mulvey 36

8 Frank Mulvey 33

9 Mickey Gannon 31

10 Brian Beirne 30

11 Michael Crosbie 30

12 Aidan McCormack 26

13 Colin Hopper 25

14 Robert Mulvey 24

15 Brian Kelly 24

16 Ray Mulvey 23

17 David Reynolds 23

18 Brendan McCormack 23

19 Wayne Roberts 20

20 Bernie Kilkenny 20

21 Gene Connelly 19

22 Johnny Rooney 19

23 David McWeeney 18

24 Eugene McDermott 17

25 Ian Flynn 16

26 Ciaran Fanning 16

27 Jim Casey 15

28 Jim Rock 14

29 TP Keane 13

30 Padraig Meehan 10

31 Declan McGoldrick 9

32 David Bohan 9

33 Marc McWeeney 9

34 Greg McGovern 1

35 Jason Cunningham 1

TRIALS DATES CONFIRMED

All the trials dates and times are now confirmed for the year and are as follows:

Saturday May 27: The Welcome Inn Gortletteragh 8pm (Five boards)

Friday June 9: Carthy's Leitrim Village 7pm (Four boards)

Saturday June 17: Jackies Ballinamore 7pm.(Four boards)

Sunday July 9: Clubhouse Dromahair 3pm (4/5 boards)

Saturday July 22: Jackies Ballinamore 7pm (4 boards)

Saturday August 5: Taylor's Drumsna 7pm (4 boards)

Friday August 18: Carthy's Leitrim Village 7pm (4 boards)

Friday September 1: Blue Devon Dromahair 8pm (5 boards)

Saturday September 16: Jackies Ballinamore 7pm (4 boards)

Friday September 29: Carthy's Leitrim Village 7pm (4 boards)

The final ranking event of the year will be The Leitrim Grand Prix 2017. Double in double out. Open draw, knockout, ranking points for last 16 onwards and money in money out. Venue & date tbc.

PADDY’S BAR EIGHT NIGHTER

Round six took place last Tuesday week with 27 players taking part, good to see a healthy local turnout, joining our visiting throwers.

After some great darts in the earlier rounds, Roscommon’s John Paul Feeney got the better of Cavan's Noel O’Reilly in the first semi while Leitrim’s Raymond Mulvey beat Roscommon's Thomas Concannon in the second. Both players served up a thrilling final with Raymond winning three games to two.

Just one more night is left for darts players to qualify on Tuesday, May 30, with the final taking place on Tuesday, June 6.

Looking forward to your continued support. The draw is made by computer each night at 9.30, five boards open for practice from 7pm.

BLUE DEVON FINALS NIGHT

The final of the Blue Devon eight nighter takes place this Friday with first games off at 10pm sharp.

The eight finalists for a pot of €1500 approx are Colm Mulvey (Leitrim), Gary Hussey (Longford), Eamon McGovern (Fermanagh), Ross Carthy, Sean McGowan and Damien Hennigan (Sligo), Andrew Gillespie, John Gallagher (Donegal).

Looking forward to a great night darts.