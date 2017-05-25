Carrick Swim coaches attain Level 2 status

Congratulations to Bernice Harman and Helen Kennedy who were recently presented with their Level 2 Coaching Qualification from Swim Ireland.

Bernice and Helen started the course in September 2016 having completed their level 1 coaching qualification at the Aer Lingus swimming club in Dublin earlier that year.

They traveled to Claremorris to complete this course and both would really like to thank all at the Claremorris club, especially Frank, Yvonne and Padraig for the invaluable help and support. Both Bernice and Helen continued to coach at the Claremorris club each Sunday morning from September through to December.

This was a huge commitment on their part but both feel they gained a huge amount of experience to be involved with a club with such great credentials and a wonderful approach to swimming.

Helen and Bernice would also like to thank their Tutor Brendan McGrath from Swim Ireland for all his advice during and indeed after the course.