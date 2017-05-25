Connacht GAA Championship
London captain Liam Gavaghan eagerly looking forward to hosting Leitrim in new look Ruislip
London captain Liam Gavaghan
Leitrim open their Connacht Championship campaign on Sunday when they make the trip to face London in McGovern Park, Ruislip.
The new stand as well as a newly laid pitch will help add to the big match excitement and London captain Liam Gavaghan agreed this year's game may be bigger than years gone by as a result of the extra interest that has been generated but insists he and his team-mates are fully focused on the job at hand.
"You’ve got the new stand being put up and the new pitch being laid so yeah maybe it’s a bigger event. There is more media around it but we’re going out just to play football and do a job. All of the players are looking forward to it. Every year it is a big day in the London GAA calendar. We’re looking forward to it and hopefully it will be a great occasion."
Just one week to go and the new ground at Ruislip is looking fantastic @LONDAINGAA @LeitrimGAA @ConnachtGAA #tonymcgovernpark pic.twitter.com/XfHWmiHaDa— the Irish World (@theirishworld) May 21, 2017
