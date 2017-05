Allianz Leitrim Cumann na mBunscol Finals

The following are the Allianz Leitrim Cumann na mBunscoil Finals schedule for the next two weeks with all games to take place in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada.

Tuesday May 30

Girls Division 3 Final: Killenumerry v Gortletteragh 5pm

Girls Division 3 Shield: Bornacoola v Aughavas 5pm

Boys Division 4 Shield: Gaelscoil Chluainín v Killenumerry 6pm

Girls Division 4 League: Leckaun v Largy 6pm

Boys Division 3 Final: Aughavas v Aughnasheelin 7pm

Girls Division 2 Shield: Aughnasheelin v Fenagh/ Annaduff 8pm

Thursday June 1

Boys Division Shield: Drumlea v Drumeela 5pm

Boys Division 5 Shield: Ardvarney v Leckaun 6pm

Boys Division 4 Final: Cloone v Difreen 6pm

Boys Division 3 Shield: Kilnagross v Drumlease 7pm

Girls Division 2 Final: Carrigallen v Drumkeerin 8pm