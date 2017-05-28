Kennedy goals see Leitrim across the line

Leitrim booked their place in the Connacht Championship Semi-Final with a hard fought 3-10 to 0-16 over London in McGovern Park Ruislip this afternoon.

A first half goal from debutante Darragh Rooney gave Leitrim a narrow lead at the break, 1-6 to 0-7, but it was the home team who dominated most of the second half as they opened up a two point lead.

Fortunately for Leitrim, Ronan Kennedy struck two goals in a three minute spell, a gap that eventually proved the difference in a close fought encounter.