GAA Connacht Senior Championship
Kennedy goals see Leitrim across the line
London 0-16 Leitrim 3-9
Leitrim booked their place in the Connacht Championship Semi-Final with a hard fought 3-10 to 0-16 over London in McGovern Park Ruislip this afternoon.
A first half goal from debutante Darragh Rooney gave Leitrim a narrow lead at the break, 1-6 to 0-7, but it was the home team who dominated most of the second half as they opened up a two point lead.
Fortunately for Leitrim, Ronan Kennedy struck two goals in a three minute spell, a gap that eventually proved the difference in a close fought encounter.
