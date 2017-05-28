Twitter & Facebook reaction to Leitrim's Ruislip win

There may have been hundreds of Leitrim fans in McGovern Park in Ruislip today but there was plenty of Green & Gold devotees following the action online, on radio and on social media.

The Leitrim Observer takes a look at some of the reaction from players and fans after Leitrim's 3-10 to 0-16 victory over London, a win that qualifies the Green & Gold for a June 18, meeting with Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park.

Great win today in London for Leitrim-a young team that were nurtured by people like @shanewa501 #marathonnotasprint #leitrimgaa pic.twitter.com/sT1RynGuZD May 28, 2017

Great win for @LeitrimGAA Ruislip is never an easy place to get a result. Great experience and confidence for a youthful team going forward. — Philip Howard (@philiphowardfit) May 28, 2017

Thank God that's over! Don't think I have any nails left!!! @LeitrimGAA Abu! — James Feeney (@JamesFeeney1997) May 28, 2017

Take the 3 point win for @LeitrimGAA considering everything. A bit of experience under a lot of belts, and good to get 3 goals. — Paddy O'Brien (@MagnumPIG) May 28, 2017

Well done to @LeitrimGAA, And all the @MohillGAA boys that played a part ! — Darragh Gordon (@DarraghGordon) May 28, 2017

Why isnt the Leitrim London game front and centre on the #SundayGame? A population of almost 9million people between both places. A disgrace — Paddy O'Brien (@MagnumPIG) May 28, 2017

