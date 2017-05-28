GAA Connacht Senior Championship
Twitter & Facebook reaction to Leitrim's Ruislip win
The Leitrim team who defeated London in Ruislip
There may have been hundreds of Leitrim fans in McGovern Park in Ruislip today but there was plenty of Green & Gold devotees following the action online, on radio and on social media.
The Leitrim Observer takes a look at some of the reaction from players and fans after Leitrim's 3-10 to 0-16 victory over London, a win that qualifies the Green & Gold for a June 18, meeting with Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park.
The reaction from an obviously happy Leitrim camp
We won't mind the jet lag! #GAA @omahonyjohnno @TheSundayGame @cooper_m@FrancisBoylan pic.twitter.com/8BPfD7aD2G— Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) May 28, 2017
Former Letirim Ladies GFA official and player Camilla Richardson pays tribute to all who contributed to the victory.
Great win today in London for Leitrim-a young team that were nurtured by people like @shanewa501 #marathonnotasprint #leitrimgaa pic.twitter.com/sT1RynGuZD— Camilla A Richardson (@RichardsonMilie) May 28, 2017
Well known Leitrim fan Sean McPartlin shares his joy
Yasss! #upLeitrim. Happy man. pic.twitter.com/J9OnTItRuR— Sean McPartlin (@SeanMcP) May 28, 2017
Former Leitrim footballer Philip Howard sends his congratulations
Great win for @LeitrimGAA Ruislip is never an easy place to get a result. Great experience and confidence for a youthful team going forward.— Philip Howard (@philiphowardfit) May 28, 2017
Fan James Feeney didn't seem to enjoy the tension
Thank God that's over! Don't think I have any nails left!!! @LeitrimGAA Abu!— James Feeney (@JamesFeeney1997) May 28, 2017
Paddy O'Brien sees the bigger picture
Take the 3 point win for @LeitrimGAA considering everything. A bit of experience under a lot of belts, and good to get 3 goals.— Paddy O'Brien (@MagnumPIG) May 28, 2017
All football is local and Darragh Gordon congratulates the Mohill contingent!
Well done to @LeitrimGAA, And all the @MohillGAA boys that played a part !— Darragh Gordon (@DarraghGordon) May 28, 2017
Paddy O'Brien, again, isn't too happy with The Sunday Game!
Why isnt the Leitrim London game front and centre on the #SundayGame? A population of almost 9million people between both places. A disgrace— Paddy O'Brien (@MagnumPIG) May 28, 2017
Leitrim Observer columnist and former Leitrim star Colin Regan was happy with the win and delighted for his clubmate Darragh Rooney who got the opening goal
@LeitrimGAA @ConnachtGAA @LONDAINGAA @officialgaa Great result for such young team. Delighted 4 @melvingaels Darragh Rooney & @RK_TheChick— Colin Regan (@Rego101) May 28, 2017
Finally, Leitrim Ladies passed on their congratulations after their own win over Roscommon in Kilglass
Congrats to @LeitrimGAA on their win over London a great day for leitrim football, Ladies and Men. ☘️— Leitrim LGFA (@Leitrimladypro) May 28, 2017
