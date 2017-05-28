GAA Connacht Senior Championship

Twitter & Facebook reaction to Leitrim's Ruislip win

John Connolly

Reporter:

John Connolly

Twitter & Facebook reaction to Leitrim's Ruislip win

The Leitrim team who defeated London in Ruislip

There may have been hundreds of Leitrim fans in McGovern Park in Ruislip today but there was plenty of Green & Gold devotees following the action online, on radio and on social media.

The Leitrim Observer takes a look at some of the reaction from players and fans after Leitrim's 3-10 to 0-16 victory over London, a win that qualifies the Green & Gold for a June 18, meeting with Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park.

The reaction from an obviously happy Leitrim camp

Former Letirim Ladies GFA official and player Camilla Richardson pays tribute to all who contributed to the victory.

Well known Leitrim fan Sean McPartlin shares his joy

Former Leitrim footballer Philip Howard sends his congratulations

Fan James Feeney didn't seem to enjoy the tension

Paddy O'Brien sees the bigger picture

All football is local and Darragh Gordon congratulates the Mohill contingent!

Paddy O'Brien, again, isn't too happy with The Sunday Game!

Leitrim Observer columnist and former Leitrim star Colin Regan was happy with the win and delighted for his clubmate Darragh Rooney who got the opening goal

Finally, Leitrim Ladies passed on their congratulations after their own win over Roscommon in Kilglass