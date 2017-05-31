County Finals set for Manor

St. Clare's CS track in Manorhamilton will host the Leitrim Track & Field Championships tonight (Wednesday, May 31).

The event is open to all members of Leitrim clubs with individual events for U8s (born 2010 or later) up to Over 16. The event gets underway at 6pm in Manorhamilton with entries from 5.45pm.

LEITRIM COMMUNITY GAMES ATHLETICS

The following are the results of the Leitrim Community Games Athletics Finals held in Manorhamilton.

GIRLS

U8: 60m: 1. Ellie Murphy Ballinamore, 2. Emily O’Connor Carrick, 3. Kayleigh Mollaghan Carrick; 80m: 1. Eppie McAllister Ballinamore, 2. Sarah Mulvaney Kelly Kinlough, 3. Sadhbh O’Dowd Carrick

U10: 100m: 1. Tara Davis Mohill, 2. Amy Murtagh Carrick, 3. Orla McWeeney Mohill; 200m: 1. Laura Faughnan Carrick, 2. Neasa Faughnan Mohill, 3. Molly Mulvey Carrick; Hurdles: 1. Romy McAllister Ballinamore, 2. Niamh Barrett Kinlough, 3. Anna Keane Carrick

U12: 100m: 1. Sarah O’Leary Mohill, 2. Jolie Lyons Mohill, 3. Keelin Cronin Carrick; 600m: 1. Dearbhla Gunn Ballinamore, 2. Claire McWeeney Drumshanbo, 3. Saoirse McWeeney Mohill; Ball Throw: 1. Sara O’Beirne Mohill, 2. Mairead Lowe Carrick, 3. Ellen Keaney Drumshanbo

U14: 100m: 1. Sophie McCabe Carrick; 2. Sarah Foley Kinlough; 3. Roslyn Kane Drumshanbo; 800m: 1. Lauren Reynolds Carrick, 2. Aisling Cullen Manorhamilton, 3 Aobha Macklin Mohill; Hurdles: Ella McDaid Manorhamilton; Shot: Caoimhe Bradshaw Manorhamilton; Long Jump: Eadaoin Lee Drumshanbo; Javelin: 1. Niamh Carolan Kinlough, 2. Alicia O’Driscoll Kinlough

U16: 100m: 1. Alannah McGuinness Mohill, 2 Laura Conlon Carrick; 200m: Lucy McNair Manorhamilton; 1,500m: Sarah Brady Manorhamilton; Discus: Lara Mulvaney Kelly

BOYS

U8: 60m:1. John Mitchell Mohill, 2. Joshua Bosquette Carrick, 3. Jonah McGowan Kinlough; 80m: 1. Sean Keaney Carrick, 2. Senan Lee Drumshanbo, 3. Ronan Byrne Manorhamilton

U10: 100m: 1. Nathan McGowan Kinlough, 2. Louis Quinn Ballinamore, 3. Ronan Fox Manorhamilton; 200m: 1. Nathan Cox Mohill, 2. Kealan Lyons Mohill, 3. Mark Nolan Drumshanbo; U10: Hurdles: 1. Ben O’Connor Carrick, 2 John Macklin Mohill, 3. Niall Aherne Ballinamore; Mixed Relay: 1. Carrick, 2. Manorhamilton, 3. Ballinamore

U12: 100m: 1. Matthew Davis Mohill, 2. Daniel Kerins Kinlough, 3. Diarmuid O’Connell Carrick; 600m: 1. Darragh Lee Drumshanbo, 2. Sean Giblin Manorhamilton; 3. Mark Ahern Ballinamore; Ball Throw: 1. Cian McCormack Drumshanbo, 2. Zach Brennan Carrick, 3. Tom Moolick Drumshanbo; Long Puck: 1. Conor McLoughlin Carrick, 2. Alan Beirne Carrick, 3. Leo Dunne Drumshanbo

U14: 100m: 1. Toyosi Fagbo Carrick, 2. Conal Doyle Drumshanbo, 3. Ruairí McGloin Kinlough; 800m: Cian Mollohan Carrick; Hurdles: 1. Diarmuid Giblin Manorhamilton, 2. Darragh Gavin Ballinamore; Shot: 1. Brian McGoldrick Carrick, 2. Timmy Keane Drumshanbo, 3. Dean Earley Carrick; Long Jump: Dhani Keane Carrick; Javelin: Sean Brennan Carrick

U16: 100m: 1. Sean E. McGloin Kinlough, 2. Daniel Bosquette Carrick, 3. Dylan Gavin Ballinamore; 200m: Oisin Kearney Carrick, 1,500m: Fionn O’Brien Drumshanbo; Discus: 1. Aaron Bradshaw Kinlough, 2. Oisin Carolan Kinlough

Relays: U10 Mixed: 1. Carrick, 2. Manorhamilton, 3. Ballinamore; U13 Mixed: Kinlough, U15 Mixed: Carrick; U12 Girls: 1. Ballinamore, 2. Kinlough, 3. Carrick, U14 Girls: Kinlough; U12 Boys: 1. Carrick, 2. Ballinamore, U14 Boys: Carrick