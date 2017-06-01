Late goals end Manor bid for final spot

Ballisodare United advanced to the Radisson Blu WB Yeats Cup final with a 3-1 win in a thrilling semi-final against Manor Rangers.

MANOR RANGERS 1 BALLISODARE UTD 3

A tight opening period saw both teams cancel each other out before Manor hit the front in the 29th minute. A fantastic delivery from a corner was met with a bullet header from Niall Walsh.

Ballisodare struggled to break down a well organised Manor side. The ever-dangerous Seamus Ryder saw a header hit the bar and Ballisodare were relieved to be only 1-0 down at half time.

Ballisodare came out sharpest in the second half and Andrew Patton levelled matters in the 64th minute when he cut in from the right and struck a left footed shot into the far corner.

The young Ballisodare team were growing in confidence and under 17 player Darren Somers was sprung from the bench and the young man made a telling contribution with just four minutes remaining.

A Keith Gilmartin shot was blocked only for Somers to pounce to score his first senior team goal.

Any hopes of a late Manor equaliser evaporated when Ballisodare struck with a minute remaining to secured their place in the final. Adam Mc Goldrick burst through the Manor Rangers defence and calmly slotted home past the keeper to make in 3-1 Ballisodare United. The final will pit Ballisodare United against Carbury FC.

NW Hospice Shield

The final of the North-West Hospice Shield took place on Saturday night between Division One Winners Real Tubber and MCR. Real Tubber opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Matthew Mulhern lashed home.

Real Tubber conceded a corner with two minutes of the first half remaining and Joe Cobbe was on hand to score at the near post giving Real Tubber keeper Richie Wynne .

Real Tubber's efforts were rewarded ten minutes into the second half when Jack Walsh blasted Real Tubber into the lead.

Jason Perry scored Tubber's third and nine minutes from time and Jack Walsh had them rocking in Tubbercurry when he fired home the fourth and a late penalty, scored by Gerard Perry secured an emphatic win.