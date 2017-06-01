First win for Allen Gaels as Mohill, Manor and Ballinamore run up big scores

In the first of three midway Dunnes Bar Division 1 and 2 League games, Allen Gaels were the big winners as they scored their first Division One victory of the campaign.

The Drumshanbo men had six points to spare against Aughnasheelin, 2-11 to 0-11, a result that moves them off the bottom of the table on scoring difference ahead of Drumkeerin who suffered a heavy loss to Mohill.

The Mohill men’s 2-20 to 0-3 victory was enough to drop Drumkeerin below Allen Gaels on the scoring charts and was one of three one-sided results in the top flight on Wednesday.

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s 19 points to spare against Gortletteragh, a third loss on the trot for Gortletteragh, while Glencar/Manorhamilton defeated neighbours St. Patrick’s Dromahair 3-20 to 0-12.

With Melvin Gaels’ 1-17 to 1-10 victory over Fenagh St. Caillin’s, the Kinlough men are on ten points with Mohill and Ballinamore but Mohill lead the way with a scoring difference of plus 74 to plus 62 for Sean O’Heslin’s and plus 17 for the Gaels.

Glencar/Manorhamilton’s win over Dromahair lead them in fourth but Aughnasheelin’s loss to Allen Gaels drops them back to fifth place on five points.

St. Mary’s Kiltoghert dueled it out with County Champions Aughawillan in a high scoring contest, the Carrick men scoring a surprise but much needed two point victory on a 5-12 to 3-15 scoreline.

The result moves St. Mary’s up to eighth on five points with Aughawillan and Gortletteragh just a point ahead.

In Division 2, Leitrim Gaels moved top of the table with a hard fought 2-8 to 0-11 win over Kiltubrid while Annaduff have the bragging rights in Dromod after they secured a 0-12 to 1-7 win over Bornacoola.

The Gaels now stand top of the table with ten points ahead of Annaduff and Ballinaglera who are level on eight points. Cloone are fourth but are level with Carrigallen, Drumreilly and Ballinamore’s second string team on six points.

Wednesday’s result drops Bornacoola (-14) into the bottom two relegation places but only on scoring difference as they are level on points with Aughavas (+4), Kiltubrid (-3) and Glencar/Manorhamilton (-13).

The full results from Wednesday’s games are as follows:

DUNNES BAR DIVISION 1

Aughnasheelin 0-11 Allen Gaels 2-11

St. Patrick’s Dromahair 0-12 Glencar/Manorhamilton 3-20

Mohill 2-20 Drumkeerin 0-3

Fenagh St Caillin’s 1-10 Melvin Gaels 1-17

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s 2-20 Gortletteragh 0-7

Aughawillan 3-16 St Mary's Kiltoghert 5-12

The Dunnes Bar Division 1 table can be accessed here

DUNNES BAR DIVISION 2

Annaduff 0-12 Bornacoola 1-7

Kiltubrid 0-11 Leitrim Gaels 2-8

The Dunnes Bar ACL Division 2 table can be accessed here