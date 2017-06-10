Leitrim Bike week launched

National Bike Week was launched in 2009 to raise the profile of cycling as a healthy and fun mode of transport and physical activity. Bike Week 2017 will take place from Saturday to Sunday June 10 to 18.

Leitrim Bike Week is an integral part of the overall National Bike Week initiative and is organised in association with Leitrim County Council and Leitrim Sports Partnership and is funded by the Department of Transport.

Cycling events have been organised across the county by local authorities, community groups, charities and cycling groups. Cycling is a fun, healthy, safe, environmentally-friendly and low cost way to make those shorter journeys. Nearly everyone has cycled at some stage, but so many lose the habit.

Bike Week is an opportunity for people to get back on the saddle – for commuting or for recreation or just for the sheer joy of it!

There are many different activities organised all around the County during Bike Week 2017 including Cycling Schools Sports Day; Schools Cycles & Cycling Fun Sports Days; Bike Maintenance & Safety Workshops; Trail Cycle & Bike Skills events; School cycle and Arts competitions and lots more!

For more information on all Bike Week events nationwide see www.bikeweek.ie or for a full list of what’s happening in Leitrim for Bike Week visit www.leitrimsports.ie.