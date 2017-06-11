Win places at Kellogg's Leitrim Cul Camps

The Leitrim Observer has teamed up with the Leitrim GAA Games & Coaching Development committee Observer to offer four lucky readers the chance to win a place at this year's Kellogg's Leitrim Cul Camps.

Two lucky readers, a boy and a girls, this week will have the chance to win a place at a Kellogg's Cul Camp of their choice with two more places up for grabs this week. See page 58 of this week's Leitrim Observer for full details of this great competition.

This year's Kellogg's GAA Cul Camps will feature a couple of new innovations and the big one is the introduction of online booking and special registration evenings for all clubs in the county.

All the registration evenings are now completed so if you want to enrol your child in one of the 15 Kellogg's Cul Camps in Leitrim, log onto www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/booking/? county=18 as soon as possible. Early booking is essential.

Registration for each camp will close on reaching camp capacity or at the latest 12 pm on the Wednesday prior to the commencement of the camp. All parents are asked to note there will be no walk-in registrations on the morning of any camp and this will be strictly enforced.

Good luck in the competition on page 58 of this week's Leitrim Observer.